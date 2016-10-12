Coarsegold company earns national water conservation award

High Sierra Showerheads, a family-owned manufacturer of water-saving showerheads based in Coarsegold, won national recognition earlier this month from the Environmental Protection Agency, and was awarded its 2016 WaterSense Excellence Award for Strategic Collaboration.
Over the last decade, the company and the EPA’s other WaterSense partners have collectively helped consumers save 1.5 trillion gallons of water, more than the amount used by all Californians in a year.
“2015 was our first year with WaterSense-certified shower heads of our design and brand, and we are honored to have been selected by the EPA for the 2016 Excellence award,” said David Malcolm, founder and owner of High Sierra Showerheads. “We have worked very hard to develop unique, built-in-the-USA, high efficiency low-flow shower heads that not only save water, but deliver a superior performance ... We greatly appreciate the EPA’s recognition of our efforts.”
As the EPA noted, High Sierra successfully partnered with state and local agencies “to make a big splash in water-efficient technology” during 2015, in both California and Colorado:
☆ High Sierra worked with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation to identify a WaterSense labeled tamper-proof showerhead that would be suitable for the specification requirements of prisons and correctional facilities. The department worked to retrofit more than 6,000 showerheads in facilities to save an estimated 385 million gallons annually.
☆ After a successful pilot in which tenants expressed satisfaction with High Sierra’s 1.5 gallon-per-minute WaterSense labeled showerheads, the Fresno (California) Housing Authority entered into an agreement to install the showerheads in more than 2,500 homes.
☆ The company also partnered with Colorado Springs Utilities to install 1,400 showerheads in Colorado federal and state facilities, including the U.S. Air Force Academy (which installed over 900 of High Sierra’s shower heads), Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado College, and El Paso County’s Criminal Justice Center.
In addition to water savings, WaterSense labeled products and homes have helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 212 billion kilowatt hours since the program began in 2006, enough energy to supply a year’s worth of power to more than 19.4 million homes.
High Sierra’s patented design differs greatly from that of conventional showerheads. Rather than dropping water through holes in a perforated disc, the mechanism by which nearly all showerheads worldwide have made their spray since the mid-1800s, High Sierra’s design sends water through a unimpeded, straight path, splitting water into two streams just before the large exit opening and colliding them back together, to make a spray of large, heavy, high-energy droplets.
This design, born on the golf course as a handheld spray nozzle for watering golf greens, saves as much as 40% on water and energy, while still delivering a strong, full spray. Because High Sierra’s design don’t have any small holes that can clog up, this also makes them low maintenance, and hence attractive to large institutions.
It’s rare for a small manufacturer to receive the award, company representatives said. More than 1,700 utilities, manufacturers, retailers, builders, and organizations partner with WaterSense. Only a select few, however, are recognized each year for their significant program contributions.
