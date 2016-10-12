Sacata Fire burns near Pine Flat, pushes smoke into Mountain Area

A 500-acre blaze burning north of Pine Flat Lake east of Fresno has caused smoky skies throughout the Mountain Area, though no air health advisories had been issued as of noon Wednesday.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sacata Fire was sparked primarily in grassland near the reservoir, said Mark Smith, deputy fire chief at the U.S. Forest Service’s Sierra National Forest office in Tollhouse.
Smith said the flames were about 15% contained by noon Wednesday, and firefighters were making good progress.
“They’re probably going to bring in a Type 2 team to manage it for logistics,” Smith added. “They’re really ramping up their efforts to get it under control.”
Multiple air attack and hand crews, alongside numerous engines and other equipment are at work on the blaze, Smith said.
He said North Fork, Oakhurst, and other Mountain Area locations were in the path of smoke being carried from the flames by area wind patterns.
No reports had yet been set up on Inciweb, the usual website used for fire information by Wednedsay afternoon, but details are available by visiting the U.S. Forest Service Facebook page.
