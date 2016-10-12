Safety tax presentation during town hall Thursday

During the next in a series of annual town hall meetings by District 5 Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler, this one hosted Thursday at Wasuma Elementary School, will be the proposed county public safety tax, the state of the county’s firefighting efforts, and a community introduction of Craig Hinch, the new Commander of the California Highway Patrol office in Oakhurst.
The proposed public safety tax would, if passed by voters March 7, increase the county’s sales tax by 1%, with all of the additional dollars provided to the county’s firefighters and law enforcement. Both the Madera County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office say they need the increased funds, while critics claim it’s a tax grab and the county could more efficiently use its available dollars.
Also on the night’s agenda, which begins at 6 p.m., are presentations by Denise Tolmie, District Ranger of the Bass Lake Ranger District, Anne Melrose of the Coarsegold Resource Conservation District, Heather Heinks from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, and time for residents to ask questions of Wheeler.
Wheeler’s final town hall for the year will be held Nov. 10 at Oakhurst Community Center, also beginning at 6 p.m.
Details: (559) 662-6050.
Staff report
Comments