Walk Like MADD event in Fresno

The annual Walk Like MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) takes place 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22, at the Fresno State satellite student union. Check in time is from 7:30 - 8:45 a.m., with registration cutoff at 5 p.m., Oct. 21.
This year, thousands of people in more than 60 cities nationwide will participate in 5k events to eliminate drunk driving. All monies raised stays in the area. You can register as an individual or team, can volunteer or sponsor a walker. Virtual walking is also offered for those wanting to show support without attending the event.
According to the MADD website, drunk driving is 100% preventable, but stopping it requires communities coming together to say enough is enough. You can help make your community a healthier and safer place by joining a growing number of people across the nation working to prevent drunk driving.
The student union is located at 2485 E. San Ramon Avenue.
Details: Samantha Rich, (559) 785-2600, or samantha.rich@madd.org. Or visit the MADD website at http://bit.ly/2c87KQc.
