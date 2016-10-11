Community View - week of October 13

During the three-day Club Championship Match for the River Creek Women’s Golf Club, Jenny Jones posted a 273 (gross) to win the 2016 club championship, while Clarissa Joseph posted a 220 (net) to win a “card-off” with Loretta Fairband, who tied for low net. Members, from left, are Joseph, Fairband, Angie Peters (tournament organizer), Cathy Dalhed, Barbara Hamilton, Maggie Martin and Jones. Interested players, new to the game or veterans, can call club captain Linda Shepler, (559) 683-8408.
Submitted photo
Tyla Spurgeon, a fifth grade student at Rivergold Elementary School, was honored late last month as the Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary’s student of the month. She was introduced to the Rotarians by Rivergold Principal Bob Rose. Though Spurgeon is a quiet girl, she is energetic and enjoys activities with the Youth Soccer League. She is gifted in poetry, art, and English, enjoys reading, computers, and takes very good care of her two cats Marley and Madeline. Spurgeon was presented with a gift certificate for Branches Books and Gifts and a Certificate of Scholastic Recognition from Sunrise President John Hornette. “Not only is this recognition great for students but a reminder to all of us that today’s students are awesome,” said Mindy Klang, chairman of the student recognition program.
Joy Kagawa
Submitted photo
Keith Knight will bring his high energy modern and traditional guitar to Coolwater Ranch Saturday, Oct. 15 to kick off the Coolwater House Concert Series. Knight, a Native American six and twelve-string guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, was voted by Austin audiences into the Top Ten Best Musician category in the Austin Music Awards. Passes for this performance are available at Oakhurst Feed and Mountain Feed and Nursery. Details: (559) 760-1134.
Owen Carey
Submitted photo
Yosemite’s youth football team are fighting for a No. 2 seed and a home playoff game after their first loss of the season, 52-6, against Kingsburg on Saturday, Oct. 8. Yosemite will host the 2016 Tri-County Youth Football Super Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Jim Quaschnick
Pro Shots Photography
The 19th Annual Tarantula Festival will be held 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Oct. 29, at the Coarsegold Historic Village. A full set of events are as follows: 10:30 a.m., contest signups begin 10:30 - 11 a.m., best pumpkin pie contest 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., decorate pumpkins 11:05 - 11:25 a.m., tarantula poem contest and reading 11:30 a.m - noon, scream-off contest 12:45 - 1:05 p.m., hairy leg contest, for both men and women (ages 16-99) 1:30 - 1:50 p.m., children’s tarantula races (ages 3-8) 1:55 - 2:45 p.m., bubble gum blowing contest 2:15 - 2:45 p.m., pizza eating contest 2:50 - 3:20 p.m., children’s costume contest Trick-or-Treat parade with parents 3:25 - 3:35 p.m., pumpkin decorating awards 4:15 - 4:45 p.m., pet costume contest and parade 4:45 - 5 p.m., pumpkin dance 5 p.m. - close, Tarantula Derby Details: (559) 683-3900.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
The EMCSPCA Animal Faire page (7A) in last week’s Sierra Star printed in black and white, rather than color due to a computer glitch. Visit www.sierrastar.com to view the photos from this event, or you can download a PDF at www.sierrastar.com /living/article107259417.ece/BINARY/PawsitivelyEndearing-100616. Here Hailey Gunn with 2-year-old St. Bernard, Chloe, attempts to coax a kiss during the Best Kiss competition.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
Jenny Jones, left, posted a 273 (gross) and won the 2016 Club Championship; Clarissa Joseph posted a 220 (net) and won a ‘card-off’ with Loretta Fairband, who tied for Low Net during the annual three-day Club Championship Match for the River Creek Women’s Golf Club.
Submitted photo