AAA urges drivers to tune up their vehicles

Winter driving can be dangerous due to changing climatic conditions such as rain, snow, colder temperatures, and less daylight. Motorists often put off needy repairs until it is too late, and find themselves, as many other millions of drivers throughout the nation, calling for roadside assistance. October is designated as AAA Car Care Month, and is the perfect time to get your vehicle’s seasonal check-up to maintain safety and maximize efficiency while on the road.
“Preparing your vehicle properly for the upcoming winter season is essential for the safety of all passengers, and will greatly decrease your chances of breaking down while on the road,” says Cynthia Harris, AAA Northern California spokesperson. “Having your vehicle checked out by a reliable mechanic, and abiding by a regular maintenance schedule, can prevent major expenses and breakdowns.”
During the AAA October Car Care Month, AAA recommends a simple checklist to determine a vehicle’s fall and winter maintenance needs:
Battery and Charging System – Have the battery and charging system tested by a trained technician. A fully charged battery in good condition is required to start an engine in cold weather. AAA members can request a visit from a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician who will test their battery and replace it on-site, if necessary. AAA Approved Auto Repair and AAA Car Care Plus® shops can also test and replace weak batteries.
☆ Battery Cables and Terminals – Make sure the battery terminals and cable ends are free from corrosion and the connections are tight.
☆ Drive Belts – Inspect the underside of accessory drive belts for cracks or fraying. Many newer multi-rib “serpentine” belts are made of materials that do not show obvious signs of wear; replace these belts at 60,000-mile intervals.
☆ Engine Hoses – Inspect cooling system hoses for leaks, cracks or loose clamps. Also, squeeze the hoses and replace any that are brittle or excessively spongy feeling.
☆ Tire Type and Tread – In areas with heavy winter weather, installing snow tires on all four wheels will provide the best winter traction. All-season tires work well in light-to -moderate snow conditions provided they have adequate tread depth. Replace any tire that has less than 3/32-inches of tread. Uneven tire wear can indicate alignment, wheel balance or suspension problems that must be addressed to prevent further tire damage.
☆ Tire Pressure – Check tire inflation pressure on all four tires and the spare more frequently in fall and winter. As the average temperature drops, so will tire pressures – typically by one PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit. The proper tire pressure levels can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker typically located on the driver’s side door.
☆ Air Filter – Check the engine air filter by holding it up to a 60-watt light bulb. If light can be seen through much of the filter, it is still clean enough to work effectively. However, if light is blocked by most of the filter, replace it.
☆ Coolant Levels – Check the coolant level in the overflow tank when the engine is cold. If the level is low, add a 50/50 solution of coolant and water to maintain the necessary antifreeze capability. Test the antifreeze protection level annually with an inexpensive tester available at any auto parts store.
☆ Lights – Check the operation of all headlights, tail lights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and back-up lights. Replace any burned out bulbs.
☆ Wiper Blades – The blades should completely clear the glass with each swipe. Replace any blade that leaves streaks or misses spots. In areas with snow, consider installing winter wiper blades that wrap the blade frame in a rubber boot to reduce ice and snow buildup that can prevent good contact between the blade and the glass.
☆ Washer Fluid – Fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a winter cleaning solution that has antifreeze components to prevent it from freezing.
☆ Brakes – If there is any indication of a brake problem, have the system inspected by a certified technician to ensure all components are in good working order.
☆ Transmission, Brake and Power Steering Fluids – Check all fluids to ensure they are at or above the minimum safe levels.
☆ Emergency Road Kit – Carry an emergency kit equipped for winter weather. The kit should include: Mobile phone, pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger. Other items are drinking water, first- aid kit, snow shovel, blankets, warning devices (flares or triangles), and basic tool kit.
