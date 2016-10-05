Oakhurst gears up for 24th Annual Fall Festival

Oakhurst Community Park will be filled with a plethora of booths offering everything from collectibles to local wine samplings, hand-crafted beers and more at the 24th Annual Oakhurst Fall Festival Oct. 8 and 9, sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce.
The largest event in Eastern Madera County, the festival was once known as the Oakhurst Chocolate and Wine Festival in its earlier days. Over the years, however, it has grown to encompass much more than those two ingredients.
“The Oakhurst Fall Festival showcases everything our community and our local region has to offer for visitors and locals alike,” said Joelle Leder, Executive Director of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce. “We put together a truly diverse array of offerings so everyone has something to be excited about.”
Leder noted visitors will have access to a variety of vendors and entertainment, including:
☆ Wine sampling from area wineries
☆ Hand-crafted beers
☆ Numerous arts and crafts booths
☆ Live music and entertainment on the Sierra Tel Stage, including Rock Therapy, 95.7 The Fox, Dave Henderson Band and Jeremy “Elvis” Pearce
☆ Artists demonstration tent, with artist showcases and book signings, sponsored by Visit Yosemite | Madera County
☆ Children’s activities and games, such as face painting, bounce houses, balloons, and more, sponsored by Branches Books and Gifts
☆ Car Show to showcase many classic rides, sponsored by Body’s by Boyd Collision Repair Center in Oakhurst
The Oakhurst Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is $2, with tickets for beer and wine tasting $1.
Event sponsors include: Sierra Star; Vulcan Materials Company; Sierra Tel; Yosemite Bank; Donaghy Sales/Budweiser; Tenaya Lodge; The Redwoods in Yosemite; Central Valley Community Bank; Idea Print Work Inc.; Oakhurst Grocery Outlet; Visit Yosemite | Madera County; Jamison & Chappel; Body’s by Boyd; South Gate Brewing Company; Supreme Lending; Sparkletts; Ameriprise Financial; Emadco; and 47th Place Carpet One.
The Oakhurst Community Park is located at 49074 Civic Circle Drive in Oakhurst, adjacent to the Oakhurst Community College Center.
Details: Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, (559) 683-7766, www.OakhurstFallFestival.com.
Staff report
Comments