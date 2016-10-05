School district candidate statements

NOTE: In the Nov. 8 election, only one person is challenging an incumbent for a seat on a district school board in the Mountain Area, as all other seats went unchallenged. Ron Bucheger, who has been Area 3 Trustee from the Bass Lake Joint Union School District since 2002, looks to keep his seat over challenger Julie Greenwood.
Below are statements provided by each candidate, unedited by the Sierra Star.
Ron Bucheger
I’m a retired 68 year old manager and businessperson and an experienced Bass Lake School Board Trustee. My wife, myself and our two children have participated in local school district activities since 1996. I have cared about children and education all my life. Those teachers and mentors who cared about me helped me obtain a degree in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration. Being involved with our local education is my way of paying back those who gave me the knowledge and skills to be successful.
As trustees, our role is to set policies and direction for our district. It is very important that we formulate strategic plans that ensure that our students are college and career-ready. Looking ahead is critical to ensuring the success of our students, now and into the future.
We must be advocates for excellence! We are doing this by establishing continuous improvement programs that help make our students, teachers and administrators better. These include revising Teacher Observation and Evaluation programs that improve student learning as well as upgrading Principal and Superintendent Evaluation procedures.
Excellence also includes instilling professional management by establishing goals while giving teachers, staff and administration the tools, accountability and authority to get the job done right. Excellence also means helping students take responsibility for their education and helping them progress at their individual learning rate.
We must be responsive to the community! We do this by conducting parent, student and community surveys. This has led to changes both big and small, e.g. the breakfast program, started at the end of the last school year has led to increased attendance and sharper students early in the morning.
We must effectively manage the dollars! We do this by investing in results-driven educational programs that help all of our students to learn; by ensuring financial stability of the District - looking both at current needs as well as projecting future needs; by investing in cost effective infrastructure (e.g. the Wasuma gym) as well as cost-saving programs that reduce energy usage and by protecting our local taxpayers by saving them money (e.g. refinancing school bond debt).
We must look to the future! We use innovative technology across all grades in order to prepare our students for their future. We are providing a computer at school for every student. We have upgraded our technology infrastructure to support student access to online learning. We are integrating computer training and knowledge into the curriculum across all grades, including computer programming opportunities.
My 25 years of business experience in General Management, Strategic Planning, Operations, Marketing, Training and Technology Development as well as my School Board experience enables me to make sound, professional and ethical decisions for our school children. Through the efforts of myself and others, we have made great strides in modernizing our schools and our curriculum, preparing our students for a successful future. I will dedicate my time and effort to continuing this progress.
Make a Difference - Vote for Ron Bucheger.
Julie Greenwood
My name is Julie Greenwood and I am excited to announce my candidacy for Bass Lake School Board. My commitment to education is rooted both in my personal and professional life. I am uniquely qualified to serve because I am a fully credentialed teacher, passionate classroom volunteer, involved mother of three children in our district, recent PTA president, and successful business manager.
I will bring fresh eyes, new energy, and fiscal responsibility to our school board.
I was raised in Oakhurst and graduated a proud Yosemite Badger before branching out to earn my bachelor’s degree and teaching credentials at New Mexico State University and Long Beach State. I taught high school in LA County for five years before ‘retiring’ to start a family with my husband Ron. We moved our family back to Oakhurst in 2007 because we wanted our children to be raised in this great mountain community.
When my oldest child began kindergarten at Bass Lake Elementary, I became a classroom volunteer and immediately joined the PTC. I was deeply involved in the effort to keep Bass Lake School open and during that process, learned a great deal about district budgeting and procedures.
Moving to Wasuma, I served as PTA president for two years creating a strong positive impact on our school’s culture. While the district was trimming the budget, our PTA fervently raised funds to continue music education, art instruction, and field trips, which I believe are important to a well-rounded experience for our children. I remain incredibly involved with the PTA, school site council and volunteer in my children’s classrooms. I began substitute teaching for the district last year, which has given me invaluable insight into what our children, our teachers, and our schools need today. I have quickly learned practical and useful ways to support our teachers and administration, which is essential for ALL of our children to succeed.
While not in the classroom or on campus, I manage our successful and very busy family business. Greenwood Heating and Air Conditioning is a proud member of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce. Over the last twenty years, I have developed keen financial and people management skills. In a small town, reputation is everything and customer service is vital. I fully understand working long hours and sacrificing for the business. I embrace hard work and have the tools needed to be a strong school board member: dedication, professionalism, financial management skills, and a strong vested interest. What our district does directly impacts my children, your children or grandchildren, and their future. This is what motivates me to seek this position. I dedicate several hours each week helping our teachers, staff, and students accomplish goals, helping them all move forward.
My unique blend of education training, business experience, and real life classroom knowledge is exactly what our school board needs. I appreciate your vote and look forward to serving you, our children and this district.
