Measure C Oversight committee named

The nine-member Measure C Bond Oversight Committee, formed to make sure funds are spent as intended, has been named by the State Center Community College District (SCCCD).
Measure C is the $485 million bond that nearly 65% of voters approved in June to improve facilities in the district, including $25 million for construction of a permanent Oakhurst campus that will replace the temporary classrooms and offices on 2.7 acres at the corner of Crane Valley Road (426) and Civic Circle Loop behind Rite Aid.
The funds from Measure C will be used to build the Oakhurst campus on a minimum of 15 acres. District officials have already been on tours of possible sites.
The committee was selected from 16 people who submitted applications to be part of the group. No one from Eastern Madera County showed interest in being on the committee.
“The administration was charged with selecting a committee that met the requirements set forth by law, was diverse and inclusive of areas other than Fresno,” said Lucy Ruiz, executive director of government and public affairs for State Center Community College District.
Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell, Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Ed Eng, and Ruiz made the selection which was then approved by the SCCCD board of directors on Sept. 6.
The first meeting of the committee will be held Oct. 27. Requests for proposals have been sent out for a financial adviser, bond underwriter, program/construction manager and architectural and environmental services.
In addition to the Oakhurst project, the bond will allow the district to repair and upgrade the other five campuses (Fresno, Clovis, Reedley, Madera, and Career and Technology Center) - including a new campus in southeast Fresno and a 120-acre Clovis location. Of the $485 million, $170 million is set aside for Fresno City College - including a parking garage and new buildings for science and math - and $60 million for the Clovis campus.
Homeowners in the district will pay an additional $18.50 a year in taxes per each $100,000 of their home’s value.
The members of the Measure C Bond Oversight Committee are:
Juan Arambula: Arambula has 23 years of public service experience ranging from Fresno Unified School Board to Fresno County Board of Supervisors to the California State Legislature. He currently serves on the board of directors for several community organizations in the Valley.
Debbie Darden: Darden has been very active in the Valley serving on Fresno Councilman Oliver Baines’ Steering Committee overseeing business proposals for District 3, the committee assisting with the design of Rutherford B. Gaston Middle School in West Fresno, Southwest Specific Steering Team to develop a Southwest Specific Plan for West Fresno, and chair of Golden Westside Planning Committee serving and advocating for development in West Fresno.
Janet DeWoody: DeWoody has a background in accounting, and has served on the following committees: Golden Valley School District Bond Oversight Committee, president of Madera County Taxpayers Association (disbanded), and foundation board member of SEMCU (South-East Madera County Unified).
Donald Larson: Larson is a member of the SCCCD $161 million capital improvement Measure E Bond Oversight Committee (approved in 2002) and sits on the State Center Community College Foundation. He is a retired instructor at Fresno City College.
Mike D. McNally: McNally is a retired licensed architect and is a member of the San Joaquin Valley Taxpayers Association. His experience includes almost every building type - hospitals, financial institutions, multi-family and single family residential, commercial, hotel and motel, restaurants, warehouses, educational facilities, aquarium and municipal structures. He has served on many boards, committees and the Pacific Grove planning commission.
David Mendoza: Mendoza is project manager for the U.S. Dept. of Commerce/Minority Business Development Agency. The agency provides many services including consulting, assisting with procurement, certifications and funding. In the agencies’ fourth year, Fresno MBDA’s production in 2016 was second in the nation. He is a former board member for the Fresno Housing Alliance, City of Fresno Planning Commissioner, and served on League of Cities Urban Planning and General Plan implementation committee.
Juan Navarro: Navarro is a Clovis Community College student, and serves on the Associate Student Government and the Honors Program at the college.
Rene Nunez: Nunez is a veteran, business owner and student. His business, El Rincon Americano, is located in Reedley. As a political science major he is interested in making sure veterans receive the services they need. His experience as a combat engineer includes construction, bridging and demolition. He also has experience as a combat marksmanship trainer, martial arts instructor, and Kings Canyon Youth Soccer League Coach.
Donald Slade: Slade is a Measure E Bond Oversight Committee member and is the owner of Twice as Nice Janitorial Service.
Details: http://bondmeasures.scccd.edu/.
