Sample ballots sent out for Presidential Election

Rebeccca Martinez, Madera County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, announced Monday that sample ballots for the Consolidated Presidential General Election held on Nov. 8 have been mailed.
Sample ballots contain important information relating to the election, candidates, measures, and provides the voter’s polling place location.
Sample ballots and polling place locations can be viewed online at www.votemadera.com.
Audio versions of the ballot, as well as the State Voter Information Guide, are also available at that website.
Voters who haven’t received a sample ballot should contact the Elections Division at (559) 675-7720, or toll free at 1-800-435-0509.
Comments