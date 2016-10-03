Fields of Faith arrives Oct. 12

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Fellowship of Christian Athlete (FCA) clubs from Yosemite and Minaret high schools will come together for their second annual Fields of Faith event.
Last year, over 300 attended the event, which will again be held at Raupp Field at Yosemite High School. During the event, a variety of faith-focused activities will take place.
Worship groups will be held, led by the Yosemite Lakes Community Church group of Johnny Dew, Rocky Van Wagner, and Jason Von Wagner. Student testimonies will be given by Regina Outerbridge and Isaac Rumohr, as multiple athletic teams profess their faith. Closing out the evening will be Pastor Troy McComas from The Well Community Church in Fresno.
“He’s an amazing man of God with a skill set of a rapper, and religious poems and knowledge of the word,” said Pat Lynch, FCA coordinator at Yosemite High.
Fields of Faith began in 2002 when Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes Area Director, Jeff Martin, prayed about what to do with his heartfelt frustration regarding the temptations and spiritual battles facing our more “spectator generation” youth. God led him to 2 Chronicles 34 for the answer. King Josiah, an influential teenager, gathered his people and challenged them to read God’s Word. As a result, they changed their culture.
In 2004, the Josiah-influenced dream came true when more than 6,000 students gathered on school athletic fields throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas for Fields of Faith. Through the student-led events, more than 100 students made decisions for Christ. Since that day hundreds of thousands of people have attended Fields of Faith and thousands have accepted Christ as their savior.
FCA invites the community, churches, teammates, families, friends and neighbors for this free event to come together for one purpose. There will be pizza, drinks and T-shirts for sale to help support the cost of the event.
“We are being faithful to God’s call in putting this event together for this community and we believe that every financial obstacle will be covered,” Lynch said.
The goal of Fields of Faith is to change the hearts of the community to come together for one purpose, despite the denomination. FCA is a nondenominational organization for athletes to have a positive impact on their teammates.
