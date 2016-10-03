Coolwater Ranch kicks off concert series Oct. 15

The Coolwater House Concert Series kicks off its 2016-2017 season with Keith Knight, a Native American six and twelve-string guitarist, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Saturday, Oct. 15.
Knight’s high energy guitar chops take modern and traditional acoustic music to new heights. His style and musicality has been heavily influenced by the works of the great Leo Kottke, incorporating syncopated and driving rhythm into his original works. His performances also include music rooted in Delta and ragtime blues, Appalachian folk as well as other American genres.
After nine years in Los Angeles and co-founding an electric pop band called The Panic Choir, Keith re-located to South Carolina to pursue his solo career in acoustic music, where he formed his own recording label, Bear Claw Music. Keith’s guitar chops has gained him notable recognition, including a fellowship for music performance from the South Carolina Arts Commission, making him the first “non-classical” musician to achieve this honor in the state. He has been a grant recipient from numerous arts organizations, including: First Nations Composer Initiative, SC Arts Alliance and Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs. He was voted by Austin audiences to in the “Top 10 Best Musician” category in the Austin Music Awards.
Passes for this performance are available at Oakhurst Feed and Mountain Feed and Nursery.
Details: (559) 760-1134.
