Bikers make large donation to volunteer fire department

The Sierra Shadow Caster Motorcycle Club (SSC) and Gma & Pappa’s Motorcycle Apparel presented the Yosemite Lakes Park Volunteer Fire Dept. with a check for $6,200 last weekend.
The presentation was the result of a cooperative effort between the SSC and Gma’s & Pappas, who hosted a fundraiser Sept.17 at the Coarsegold Village. The event drew 144 motorcycles and 240 people. The motorcycle riders, from all over the Central Valley and Sierras, participated in a poker run event in the morning, then returned to the Village in the afternoon for a barbecue, live music and numerous prize drawings.
Gus Lavell, Company Captain for the YLP Station, expressed his gratitude by presenting a plaque to both the SSC and Gma’s, thanking them for their efforts on behalf of Station 10 and 8, which will share the proceeds.
“We had a blast,” Lavell told the audience. “There’s a lot of us who have never been a part of anything like this, it was amazing to see so many bikes and people there, we truly do appreciate it.”
Before presenting the check to Lavell, SSC President Mark Aston thanked the Firefighters and Ladies Volunteer Firefighters Auxiliary for volunteering at their own fundraiser by barbecuing the food , serving it and helping with biker registrations.
SSC Vice President Paul Hall called the event an amazing success and hopes to do an even larger event in 2017.
The Sierra Shadow Casters Motorcycle Club is based in Coarsegold and encourages mountain bikers to ride with them. For more info about the club visit www.sierrashadowcasters.com or like them on Facebookwww.facebook.com/sierrashadowcastersmc/
