Two of three incumbents lose in Chukchansi council election

Dora Jones and Nokomis Hernandez, incumbent members of the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians tribal council, were ousted in an election Saturday night.
Their replacements are Heather Airey and Patrick Hammond, two of 17 tribal members who challenged for three seats on the seven-member council.
Incumbent Tom Walker retained his seat.
The remaining four spots on the council (tribal chair Claudia Gonzales, treasurer Dixie Jackson, and members at-large Morris Reid and Harold Hammond) will be up for election next year.
Comments