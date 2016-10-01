Bicyclists flock to Mountain Area for return of Grizzly Century

Drivers near North Fork or Bass Lake should take extra caution today (Oct. 1), as roads are filled with hundreds of bicyclists taking part in the Grizzly Century, a highly-praised bike ride that was canceled last year due to wildfires.
The North Fork Town Hall is also hosting its annual Fall Festival until 3 p.m., and the Sierra Mono Museum is having a craft and yard sale as well.
More than 400 riders are taking part in the Grizzly Century, one of the state’s most premier 100-mile rides with vaunted views along the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway. There’s also a 26-mile “Loop the Lake” course at Bass Lake, a Metric Century (62-mile ride), and the Grinder, which circles the entire Byway along with 10 miles of gravel.
Ride chair Mike Nolen said it was great to see the event return after its forced closure last year.
“I think it’s a boost to commercial interests in town and it’s a lot of fun,” Nolen said. “We get riders from across the state and elsewhere. It’s great to put on this event.”
The ride began for many around 7 a.m. at North Fork Elementary School, with a North Fork Lions Club Pancake Breakfast. Because the event is stressed as only a ride, not a race, riders take to the roadways at their leisure. That means drivers will likely see various groups of riders on the Byway for hours, Nolen said, with the goal of having most finish by 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the race go towards improvements along the Byway.
NOTE: For a full story with more details and photos, see the Oct. 6 edition of the Sierra Star.
Comments