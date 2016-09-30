Local

September 30, 2016 3:01 PM

Badgers go wild for homecoming

By Mark Evan Smith

Students at Yosemite High School danced, sang, and cheered with wild enthusiasm during a homecoming rally inside their gymnasium Friday as they celebrated school spirit and got ready for the football game between the Badgers (4-1) and Bishop High School (2-2).

Rally activities ranged from a sing-off contest while contestants wore earmuffs, to dance competitions and which class had the best cheer.

“Have you ever seen such a fun group of students,” asked 27-year science and filmmaking teacher Karen Scot. “This is the best high school in Central California, and it’s been that way for a long time.”

During the rally, Dalin Haas was crowned homecoming king, with the homecoming queen to be announced during halftime of the football game on Badger field.

Logan Sesto, a transverse myelitis patient and Make-A-Wish child, also stopped by to encourage students to buy a $1 star throughout October to raise money for another Make-A-Wish child like himself.

The JV football game is at 5 p.m., with varsity at 7.

