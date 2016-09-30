Flu shots and free health screenings in Oakhurst Sunday

Starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, residents of the Mountain Area can receive free health screenings son everything from their cholesterol levels to possible skin cancer at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Services will be provided by physicians, podiatrists, physical therapists, chiropractors, nutritionists, naturopaths, and medical assistants during the event, which runs until 3 p.m.
Flu shots are also available for $5, as well as free massages.
During the event, guests can receive:
☆ Cholesterol, dental, skin cancer, and glaucoma screenings
☆ Exercise and nutrition consulting
☆ Self breast exam education
☆ Visual acuity and blood sugar testing
☆ Physical therapy consultations
Details: Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Fresno Flats Road, Oakhurst, (559) 683-2290.
