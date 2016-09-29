La Sierra Guild hosts fundraiser for Valley Children’s

La Sierra Guild will hold a raffle with prizes to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital, with winners drawn Oct. 12. The raffle includes a one night stay with meal at Tenaya Lodge, a train ride on Sugar Pine Railroad, cruise on a 12-passenger boat for five hours from Miller’s Landing, a $100 certificate from Sullivan’s Tire Pros, a $200 certificate from Oakhurst Giftworks, and a $100 dining certificate from DiCicco’s, $100 in gift cards from Yosemite Bank. Tickets are $1 each, and tickets must be purchsed by Oct. 10. The drawing takes place Oct. 12, with the winning tickets drawn by a hospital patient. Winners need not be present to win.
Tickets are available at Oakhurst Giftworks, or by calling Patty Privett, (559) 641-2428.
La Sierra Guild
Comments