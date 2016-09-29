Madera, Mariposa DAs to chair state conference in Fish Camp

The District Attorneys of Madera and Mariposa counties are joining forces to co-chair a state conference held Oct. 4 and 5 at Tenaya Lodge in Fish Camp.
Madera’s District Attorney David Linn and Mariposa’s Thomas Cook will co-chair the California District Attorneys Association Rural County Meeting. The organization is composed of the DAs from all 58 counties in California.
“It was an honor for Madera and Mariposa counties to host this important event,” Linn said in a release. “More than half of all the elected District Attorneys will be attending.”
In addition to Linn and Cook’s opening remarks, Linn will hold presentations on his office’s procedure for handling unlawful hunting violations through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. He will also discuss his office’s Youthful Offender Fire-Starter Treatment Program, which began in February and puts juvenile arson violators in treatment programs with local therapists.
Staff report
Comments