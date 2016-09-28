Mountain Area public enjoys ‘Doughnut with a Deputy’

Outside Zanders Coffee in Coarsegold Wednesday morning, Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney and two of his deputies, Larry Rich and Tyson Pogue, stopped by for a chat with the public. Plus, they brought doughnuts.
Dubbed “Doughnut with a Deputy,” the monthly event brought out dozens to meet their county law enforcers, and talk about issues in their communities while sipping a coffee or enjoying one of the free baked treats.
“We’re a community out here, and they’re an integral part of it,” said Nick Prizant, a Coarsegold resident. “So it’s great they’re doing community outreach. I respect Varney, his deputies, and all they’ve done for the office.”
Varney said the inaugural event was meant to be a more local approach to the California Highway Patrol’s national “Coffee with a Cop” series of events, while poking fun at the old stereotype of police officers and doughnuts.
“It’s important that we connect with the community and allow them the opportunity to talk with us,” Varney said. “We want them to know they’re more than welcome to come talk to us, and that we’re here for them.
“Oh, and as time goes on, we may add healthier snacks,” he laughed. “We’ll give people a choice, doughnuts or a bagel!”
The next “Doughnut with a Deputy” event is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 26 at Sweetie Darlings in the Madera Ranchos, and Nov. 3 at Judy’s Donuts in Oakhurst.
