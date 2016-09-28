Getting groovy for homecoming week

Yosemite High School got groovy Wednesday as part of its homecoming week, celebrated the week of Sept. 26 - 30. There are plenty of fun activities, games, and dress-up options before the big homecoming event and football game on Friday.
Wednesday was decades dress up day, with a dance contest and coronation in the theater at 6 p.m. ($5 without an ASB card, and $1 with card).
The campus will glow neon on Thursday for Neon Den dress up (El Capitan neon green, Glacier Point neon orange, Half Dome neon pink and Sentinel neon yellow).
Friday is spirit day, with a parade at 10 a.m., and school rally at noon. During halftime of Friday night’s game against Bishop, the homecoming queen and king will be announced, with a dance afterwards ($10 without an ASB card, and $5 with card).
