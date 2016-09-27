The State Controllers Property Tax Postponement Program has been reinstated after being suspended by the Governor in 2009.
This program allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind or have a disability to defer their current year property taxes on their primary residence if they meet certain established criteria including a 40% equity in their home and an annual household income less than $35,500.
The Madera County Tax Collector’s office just received 100 applications for taxpayer convenience. Applications can also be applied for online at the State Controllers website, sco.ca.gov, or by calling (800) 952-5661.
“The Statewide Association, the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors has been working with the State Controllers office for over two years in order to craft the best possible legislation for the benefit of this segment of our taxpayers,” said Tracy Kennedy, Madera County Treasurer - Tax Collector. “We addressed the necessary controls, the required record keeping and addressed any potential loopholes, then we sought out an author to carry our legislation.”
“This program assisted the low income seniors and disabled taxpayers, and our association felt it would be in the best interest of the state and also for the taxpayers we represent if we could come to an agreement on how to reinstate this program,” Kennedy continued. “Oftentimes, the county treasurer-tax collectors are the driving force behind legislation that takes into consideration the best practices and also what is best for our taxpayers. Being part of these improvements to the laws that govern us and that help our constituents is a very exciting but lesser known component of being an elected official. We see first hand the hardship of not having this program has had on our taxpayers and are grateful it has been reinstated.”
If any taxpayer was previously on the Postponement Program, you will need to reapply for this new program. The best way to do so is either by contact the State Controllers office Madera County Tax Collectors.
Interested taxpayers may contact the State Controllers office at www.sco.ca.gov (select Financial Reports, Taxes and Economy) then Click Property Tax Postponement or email the state at: postponement@sco.ca.gov
They can also go to the Madera County Tax Collectors Website, madera-county.com, for a link.
