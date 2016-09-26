Tea Party to host debate party in Oakhurst

The Oakhurst/Coarsegold/Mountain Area Tea Party invites the public to its debate night party tonight starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 26, at the Republican headquarters on 49333 Road 426, Unit D.
The first debate between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will be shown during the evening, with sign waving from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Highway 41 and Road 426 as well.
The Republican headquarters are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
