September 23, 2016 12:43 PM

One-way traffic begins Sept. 26 on Highway 41

Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, one-way traffic controls will be in effect on Highway 41 near Fish Camp, starting at the county line between Madera and Mariposa, as part of a tree removal project, Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said.

The controls, with weather permitting, will run from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day until Friday, Sept. 30. Delays up to 15 minutes are expected when fallen trees are removed from the roadway.

Closures may continue for longer periods each day if necessary.

Commuters are reminded to obey flagging personnel and pay close attention to maintenance vehicles and personnel at all times.

