Highway 41 reopened near Fish Camp after big rig crash

Traffic on Highway 41 near Miami Mountain Road towards Yosemite National Park was delayed for more than four hours Thursday afternoon after a big rig’s trailer toppled over and blocked both lanes as it spilled the wood chips it was hauling, as well as hydraulic fluid, across the roadway.
The highway was reopened around 4:40 p.m. after it was closed shortly before noon.
The truck driver and his passenger, both males in a truck from Tommy’s Water Truck Rentals of Clovis, said they were hauling the chips out of Mariposa Grove which is undergoing extensive renovation work.
They said as they took a turn in the area south of Fish Camp, chips in the trailer, probably loaded more to one side, caused it to fall over due to a weight imbalance.
No injuries were reported, no other vehicles were involved, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the wreck.
Traffic was diverted north and south of the accident, near Miami Mountain Road or Miami Motorcycle Trail, as emergency crews cleared the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
