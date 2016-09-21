Vehicle fire reported near Bass Lake

A full wildland dispatch was called out for a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames on Road 426 near Coyote Ridge Road Wednesday evening.
The fire reportedly caught surrounding brush, leading to the call for multiple engines, water tenders, and other resources.
Additional resources were canceled around 5:10 p.m., around 10 minutes after the blaze was first reported, signaling the situation was under control by firefighting crews that had already responded to the area. The roadway was closed, however, in order for the scene to be cleared. It was reopened at 5:35 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Staff report
