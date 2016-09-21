Three survive possible cliff fall in YLP

Faced with the choice between plummeting off a cliffside or toppling his vehicle after a brake failure, a driver from Yosemite Lakes Park chose to roll his classic car over along Cedar Grove Way Wednesday afternoon, causing only minor injuries.
Marvin Brown, 66 from Yosemite Lakes Park, took two male friends out for a spin in his classic brown 1952 Willys around 12:50 p.m. as a test before putting it up for sale.
He said as he pulled up to the intersection of Cedar Grove Way and Revis Road, his brakes, both pedal and emergency, failed and he began rolling down a hill with a cliff up ahead.
"I just wanted to figure out a way to stop it," Brown said. "So I turned the wheel as hard as I could, and there’s the result ... thank God nobody is injured."
Brown was not injured in the rollover, and his two passengers were cleared with minor complaints of pain by medical crews at the wreck.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, CHP officers said.
