Sheriff invites public to ‘Douhgnut with a Deputy’

Building on the popularity of the CHP’s “Coffee with a Cop” event, Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney invites the public to the first-ever “Doughnut with a Deputy” from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Zanders Coffee in Coarsegold.
The objective, Varney said, is to increase communication and break down any barriers between citizens and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
“These events are a great opportunity to eliminate some of the communication obstacles and make ourselves available to the community to have open and honest conversations about what’s important to them,” Varney said.
The public is invited to the event, where they can get to know their local deputies, discuss issues in their area, or just have a doughnut and hang out.
Zanders Coffee is located at 35300 Highway 41 #10 in Coarsegold, and can be reached at (559) 642-2180.
Details: Tyson Pogue, Madera County Sheriff’s Office, (559) 675-7772.
