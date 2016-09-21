Community View - week of September 22

Emmit Leatherman, left, and Shaun Bailey, both juniors at Yosemite High School, show off items they’re working on in woodshop class for the FFA Boosters. Leatherman’s chair and Bailey’s finished coffee table, along with other wood and metal items crafted at YHS, will be auctioned to benefit FFA. The FFA Boosters tri-tip dinner and live auction, with a no host bar, will be held Sept. 24, at Evergreen Conference Center in Oakhurst. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person or $280 for a table of eight. The national FFA is a student-run organization, striving to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Tickets: Kim Herrera, (831) 638-6177. To make a donation, Jordana Shandor, (559) 683-4667, ext. 261.
Yosemite High ROP Culinary Arts students, from left, Larry Wood; Guillermo Barcenaz; Jordan Garcia; Brendan Gillaspy; Kaitlyn Coffman; Dalton Cuthbert and Bryson St. Laurent show off their finished eggs benedict created Sept. 16. The class had a special lesson from Tenaya Lodge’s Executive Sous Chef Dwayne McFann. The key to a perfect Eggs Benedict, McFann said, “all hinges on the consistency of the sauce. Without that, they’re nothing.” The class is taught by Dena Boortz, who also serves as the Director of Child Nutrition Services for the Yosemite Unified and Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School districts.
Janine Barsay, left, and Denise Leal stopped by the open house of the Oakhurst Republican Headquarters last Saturday, located in the Fresno Flats Building on the corner of High School Road (427) and Crane Valley Road (426). In honor of Constitution Day (Sept. 17), free pocket constitutions were given out to any student who stopped by the office. Voter registration forms, pocket constitutions ($1), petitions, and other campaign material is available at the office. The headquarters is now open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday through the Nov. 8 election. Details: Jannai Pero (559) 760-0880.
The California Highway Patrol provided free child car seat inspections in the Old Mill Village Shopping Center Sept. 17. Child protective seats found to be defective or broken were replaced with new seats at no charge to parents. CHP officers on hand to assist were, from left, Matt Chance, David Sweeney, Adrian Perez, Senior Volunteer Gayle Studt and Mike Kenny. Anyone that would like to have a car seat inspected can stop by the CHP Oakhurst Area Office on the corner of Highway 49 and Redbud Drive, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Details: (559) 658-6590.
