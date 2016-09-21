Healthy Air calendar

Do you know a kindergarten through high school student in the San Joaquin Valley with a passion for drawing? Here’s an opportunity to showcase their work in the 2017 Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar.
The deadline for entries is Monday, Oct. 3 for this annual, bilingual calendar, produced with the artwork and clean-air messages from students illustrating how Valley residents can live healthy air lives. Twenty-thousand copies are printed and distributed free of charge to schools, community groups, healthcare facilities, churches and nonprofit organizations Valley-wide.
Guidelines for creating a winning Healthy Air Living calendar entry are:
☆ Paper should be placed sideways, in landscape orientation, so it is 8-1/2 inches high and 11 inches wide
☆ Artwork should be in color. Produced by paint, pen, crayon, marker, pencil or even computer-generated art. Vivid colors are recommended.
☆ Artwork should contain a message about how to live a Healthy Air life. Examples of past messages are “Less cars, more feet,” “Hacer del mundo un lugar mejor,” “Don’t pollute! Keep the air clean.”
☆ Bilingual and Spanish-language messages are encouraged.
Fourteen pieces of art will be selected for the calendar. Artists must include their name, address, phone and email contact, age, grade and school on the back of the entry. Mail art flat, not folded or stapled, to: 2017 Kids Calendar, Valley Air District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 93726, or submit your art at the nearest District office.
For an example of this year’s calendar, visit www.valleyair.org/kidscalendar. For questions about the contest, email public.education@valleyair.org or call the regional office in Fresno (559) 230-6000.
