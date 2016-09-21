Get ready, get set ...

On-cue tricks are routinely rehearsed. Unrestrained wags are artfully coaxed. Sloppy kisses are openly encouraged - all in preparation for that one special outing - that one day when dogs take center stage and do their owners proud - the Animal Faire.
The 18th annual Animal Faire, with Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler again serving as Master of Ceremonies, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Oakhurst Community Park.
This yearly fundraiser for the EMC SPCA has proven to be a favorite year-after-year for both the two-leggers and four-leggers.
It’s the one day that dogs can wrap their furry coats in imaginative costumes, without the embarrassment of being teased or laughed at - okay, maybe there’s a snicker or two. Perhaps a bumble bee, skunk, hot dog, or pumpkin best suits your dog’s fancy. After all, selection is key to secure a winning spot in the Best Costume contest.
If “dressing up” doesn’t excite your pup, other “tongue-drooling” competitions are offered -Newspaper Fetch, Best Wag, Best Kiss, All-American Dog Show, Best Trick, and the Yolk’s on You.
Just as in previous years, the kick off to the day is the Tails on the Trail One Mile Walk, this year led by mascot, Ollie. Sign ups begin at 10:30 a.m., with the walk beginning at 11. Competitions begin at noon, with Father Gordon Kamai of Christ Church blessing the animals at 1 p.m.
Other faire activities include games, microchipping, and a huge raffle with scores of great items; raffle winners will be announced at 3 p.m. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has been invited to come out and introduce their two new canines, Nacho and Gastone. Food vendors include Supernaw’s BBQ and Steven’s Italian Ice.
The proceeds from this fundraiser, just as with all EMC SPCA events, will be pooled to meet the long-term goal of building a Mountain Area no-kill shelter.
“This event is not only a great fundraiser for the shelter project, it also gives people a great place to socialize their dogs. More importantly, though, it allows folks to bring their entire family (two-legged and furry four-legged) out for a day of fun,” President Sharon Fitzgerald said. “We love seeing moms and dads, their kids, and their dogs come out for the day ... this event emphasizes that pets are part of the family and should be treated as such.
“We realize this is the same weekend as the Sierra Art Trails, so after you check out our local artists on Friday and Saturday, bring your dog to walk the Tails on the Trail on Sunday, followed by an afternoon of lighthearted entertainment for the entire family at the park.”
The EMC SPCA, a non-profit, 501 (C) (3) organization, receives no government funding, relying solely upon donations. The group has been working diligently for more than 25 years to realize the dream of an area shelter.
Details: (559) 642-6611.
