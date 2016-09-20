YNP Student Art and Poetry contest

Yosemite National Park hosts the 6th Annual Gateway Expressions Student Art and Poetry Contest. This annual event celebrates the creativity of area youth artists and poets living in the gateway communities bordering the park. This year’s contest features a special anniversary category in celebration of the National Park Service Centennial.
The contest is open to all children in grades kindergarten through 12th grades. Contest submissions are due by 5 p.m., Oct. 3.
“Artists showcasing the beauty of Yosemite have had a long history of inspiring current and future generation of park stewards,” said Don Neubacher, park superintendent. “We are excited to once again host and celebrate the creativity of local youth through the Gateway Expressions Student Art and Poetry Contest.”
Selected artwork, photographs, and poetry will be featured in a special exhibit at The Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite National Park. For more information, contest guidelines, and entry forms contact yose_education@nps.gov or call 209-375-9503.
YNP
Comments