Water polo teams beat Madera South

Both Yosemite High girls (4-0) and boys (5-7) water polo teams played strong last week, earning victories over Madera South.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, both teams defeated the Stallions in both home and away games. The JV girls also played their first game and won 14-0 at home with Kylee Slocum scoring 5 goals. With a day in between games, the girls worked hard and again beat the Stallions 20-0.
“These were the first games for the JV girls,” Coach Erin Capachino said. “They played awesome. They are all improving so much and excited to learn more about the game become better players.”
The Varsity girls had the same week with two more wins added on to notch a 4-0 record before they faced Chowchilla at home Tuesday (scores unavailable at press time) and play Dinuba, also at home, on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
In one-sided matchups, the girls came out with 15-2 and 15-0 victories against the Stallions.
“These are great games for the girls to take the time and work on their plays,” said Coach Michelle Burton. “Knowing that league is coming, I had the opportunity to have the girls work on their plays. We are excited to start league and to get more games. These girls have been working so hard and can’t wait to see what next week’s games will bring.”
Boys varsity
The boys team also had a busy week. Following two victories over the Stallions, the boys then traveled to a tournament at Sunnyside High School to take on more top teams in the Valley. The boys opened to a tough game against Reedley High with a loss 9-6. Goalie Dylan Thacker made 17 saves and hole set Hunter Kahn with 4 goals. The boys then took on Los Banos High and came out victorious with a 13-9 win. Senior hole set Peter McLean had 7 of the 13 goals for the Badgers. Kahn added 4, juniors Justin Talley and Dustin LeRoy each had one.
Saturday, the boys opened up to Fresno High with a strong win of 10-5. Thacker had 23 saves for the Badgers, a game high so far this season. McLean and Kahn each had 4 goals and Sage Crosswhite added 2. McLean and senior Owen Bassett also had 3 blocks each. Finally playing for fifth place overall, the boys took on Tulare Union in their final game. The boys lost by one in a tough game. Thacker added another 20 saves for the Badgers adding up a total of 62 blocks over the weekend.
“These have been two long weeks for the boys,” Coach Patricia O’Neill said. “With traveling and games, these boys have taken on everything given to them. We are ready to take on league and fight for a Championship this year.”
The boys end their preseason 6-5.
Yosemite High Correspondent
