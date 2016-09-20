Community News - week of September 22

Republican Headquarters
There will be an open house noon to 5 p.m., this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Republican Campaign Headquarters, 49333 Road 426, Unit D (where the old Oakhurst Grocery Outlet was). A training for campaign volunteers will take place 10 - 11:30 a.m.
There are second amendment petitions to sign, voter registration forms, a history lesson on the Constitution, and campaign materials.
The Republican headquarters will be open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturdays.
Details, or to RSVP for the training: (559) 760-0880.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a book sale, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 1, in the library’s community room. Prices are $1, and 50 cents for children’s books. Proceeds benefit the library.
High Holiday
Those in the Jewish community are invited to attend High Holiday services in Bass Lake. Rosh Hashanah services, followed by a potluck, will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oct. 3. Erev Yom Kippuer (Kol Nidre) will be held 7 - 9 p.m., Oct. 11, and Yom Kippur will be held Oct. 12 beginning at 9:30 a.m. Knowledge of Hebrew is not necessary.
Details: susanrappaport@gmail.com.
Call for artists
The yearly Gold Rush Art Show for artists in the Sierra will be held Oct. 17 - 30, at the Sierra Artist’s Gallery in Marposa. Intake of artwork will be from Oct. 13 - 15, with a reception held on Oct. 30.
For entry form, see www.sierraartsitsgallery.com.
Details: (209) 966-2284.
CDC meeting
The North Fork Community Development Council (CDC) will hold a meeting 6 p.m., Sept. 26, at the Rancheria Community Center in North Fork. This meeting is geared to solicit public input on what the CDC can do to improve life in North Fork, to improve downtown, and what is needed to support the town’s nonprofits, and the North Fork youth.
The CDC board meeting will be held in the same location from 5 - 6 p.m., that evening, and the public is welcome to observe this and all board meetings.
Flu shots
A flu shot clinic, at no cost to you, will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 12, at Tenaya Lodge in Fish Camp. Quantities are limited, first come, first served. The clinic is sponsored by the Mariposa County Health Department.
Details: (209) 966-3689, or (800) 459-4466.
Yard sale fundraiser
The Oakhurst Adventist Christian School will hold a fundraiser, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sept. 25, at the church (56090 Road 426). Clean, unbroken donations, which are requested and appreciated, can be dropped off at Holbrook Hall, 4-6 p.m., Sept. 18, or 8-8:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Correction
In last week’s Sierra Star (Sept. 15), the hours for the EMC SPCA Thrift Store were incorrect. The shop is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays. The store benefits the EMC SPCA, and is located across from the Best Western in Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-2500.
