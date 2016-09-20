Passing lanes opened on Highway 41

Construction of 1.7-mile-long passing lanes on Highway 41 near the 22 Mile House at Road 208 have been completed, and the lanes were opened to traffic Monday, Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said.
Work to build the lanes began in April, headed by Teichert Construction of Sacramento and its $8.7 million bid that was accepted last July.
The lanes extend 1.7 miles each direction, starting about 0.3 miles north of the intersection with Road 208.
Rocky Cut, where a rockslide closed Highway 41 shortly before construction began, is outside the project area and was not included in the project.
