Local

September 19, 2016 9:31 AM

Oakhurst Democratic Club hosts wildlife director Oct. 1

On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Oakhurst Democratic Club plans to go wild in its monthly meeting at Denny’s on Highway 41 with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program beginning an hour later.

The special guest speaker for the meeting will be Beth Pratt-Bergstrom, California Director of the National Wildlife Federation. Pratt-Bergstrom will discuss her career dealing with the evolving dynamic between humans and animals in California and presenting highlights from her new book, “When Mountain Lions Are Neighbors.”

Pratt-Bergstrom has worked in environmental leadership roles for over 25 years, and in two of the country’s largest national parks: Yosemite and Yellowstone.

Before joining the National Wildlife Federation in 2011, she worked on sustainability and climate change programs for Xanterra Parks & Resorts in Yellowstone as its Director of Environmental Affairs. Prior to Yellowstone, for nine years Beth served as the Vice President/CFO for the non-profit Yosemite Association (now Yosemite Conservancy) in Yosemite.

Beth graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Boston with bachelor's degrees in management and biological anthropology, and a minor in marketing. She also obtained an MBA from Regis University in Denver, and earned the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED AP credential.

Staff report

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos