Oakhurst Democratic Club hosts wildlife director Oct. 1

On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Oakhurst Democratic Club plans to go wild in its monthly meeting at Denny’s on Highway 41 with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program beginning an hour later.
The special guest speaker for the meeting will be Beth Pratt-Bergstrom, California Director of the National Wildlife Federation. Pratt-Bergstrom will discuss her career dealing with the evolving dynamic between humans and animals in California and presenting highlights from her new book, “When Mountain Lions Are Neighbors.”
Pratt-Bergstrom has worked in environmental leadership roles for over 25 years, and in two of the country’s largest national parks: Yosemite and Yellowstone.
Before joining the National Wildlife Federation in 2011, she worked on sustainability and climate change programs for Xanterra Parks & Resorts in Yellowstone as its Director of Environmental Affairs. Prior to Yellowstone, for nine years Beth served as the Vice President/CFO for the non-profit Yosemite Association (now Yosemite Conservancy) in Yosemite.
Beth graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Boston with bachelor's degrees in management and biological anthropology, and a minor in marketing. She also obtained an MBA from Regis University in Denver, and earned the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED AP credential.
