Poll workers needed for November election, sample ballots mailed Sept. 29

Madera County is seeking poll workers for the upcoming Presidential General Election in November, while sample ballots will be mailed out Sept. 29.
Rebecca Martinez, the county’s clerk-recorder and registrar, said poll workers, including those who speak Spanish, are needed by her office.
Applications are accpeted by phone at (559) 675-7720 or online at www.votemadera.com.
Poll workers are paid for their service and training is provided.
Sample ballots
Sample ballots, mailed out Sept. 29, contain important information relating to the election, candidates, measures, and indicate the voter’s polling place location, Martinez said. Using the sample ballot to pre-mark choices helps save time on Election Day.
Voters have the option to decide how to receive a sample ballot, including by the option to “Go Green” and help save taxpayer dollars.
Voters who “Go Green” will automatically receive their sample ballots electronically by email. To do so, visit www.votemadera.com and click “Go Green.”
Staff report
