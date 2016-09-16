Republican party to host open house Saturday at Fresno Flats

The Republican party will host an open house for Constitution Day this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its headquarters in the Fresno Flats Building in Oakhurst.
The party will give out free pocket Constitutions to any students who visit the office, and to anyone else who visits for a $1 donation.
The office will be open until Election Day Nov. 8, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
There are petitions available on the Second Amendment, voter registration forms, campaign materials, and history lessons on the Constitution.
Details: Jannai Pero, (559) 760-0880.
