Woman killed in Coarsegold crash on Highway 41

According to the California Highway Patrol, a young female driver was killed and her female passenger airlifted with severe injuries Tuesday afternoon after she lost control of a sedan for unknown reasons and crashed off of Highway 41 near Serpa Canyon Road in Coarsegold.
Around 1:30 p.m., both girls were traveling northbound on Highway 41 when officers said the driver may have overcorrected for losing control, and barreled off the highway, crashing the driver’s side of the vehicle into a tree.
Officers at the crash estimated both women to be around 20 years old, based on witness statements, and said they both may be from the Mountain Area.
The passenger was taken to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno, unconscious but breathing, officers said. Officers added they discovered a pulse on the female driver, but she died at scene.
Further details, including the names of both women will not be released pending notification of family. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Comments