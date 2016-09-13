News Briefs - week of September 15

No calendar section
Chawanakee fundraiser
The Children’s Educational Foundation presents Fun & Games at Bandit Town USA, Sept. 17. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., with games from 7-10. Tickets are $40. To reserve a table for eight, $300. Tickets include dinner, “fun money” buy-in, prizes and more. The North Fork Women’s Club will offer desserts for purchase, and there is a no host beer and wine bar.
All profits benefit the Chawanakee Unified School District’s schools and programs. Bandit Town is located at 55420 Road 226 in North Fork.
Details/tickets: (559) 877-4458, or cef.chawanakee@gmail.com.
Valley Children’s Hospital fundraisers
La Sierra Guild will hold Dinner on the Deck, Sept. 25, at Ducey’s on the Lake to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital. No host bar at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for $30 per person.
A raffle with prizes, also benefiting the hospital, includes a one night stay with meal at Tenaya Lodge, a train ride on Sugar Pine Railroad, cruise on a 12-passenger boat for five hours from Miller’s Landing, a $100 certificate from Sullivan’s Tire Pros, a $200 certificate from Oakhurst Giftworks, and a $100 dining certificate from Crab Cakes. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing takes place Oct. 12, with the winning tickets drawn by a hospital patient. Winners need not be present to win.
Tickets for both are available at Oakhurst Giftworks. Raffle tickets are also available by calling Patty Privett, (559) 641-2428.
Master Gardener Program
Mariposa Master Gardener Program is looking for gardeners who want to improve their skills and help educate other gardeners. The University of California Cooperative Extension will offer classes for four hours once a week from January to May 2017 in Catheys Valley. The fee is $195, which includes several textbooks and take-home materials.
Prospective trainees must complete an application and be interviewed. For applications, cemariposa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardener, or details at (209) 966-2417. The deadline is Oct. 31.
Free gardening workshop
The Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value will offer a free drip watering workshop, 1 p.m., Sept. 18. Learn simple easy methods for drip, installing automatic timers, three watering zones you need, and annual drip system easy fix-ups. Participants will receive a 20% coupon good for any plants.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
Election Forum
A free Election Form will be held 2 p.m., Sept. 18, at the Mountain Christian Center. The speaker is Craig Huey, author and publisher of Reality Alert, a Bible studies teacher, and frequent guest on television, including Fox News. Huey will go over everything on the 2016 ballot, candidates and propositions, from a Christian viewpoint.
Golf tournament
The 13th annual Golf Tournament fundraiser for Yosemite-Wawona Elementary Charter School will take place Sept. 17 at the Big Trees Lodge in Yosemite National Park. Registration fee is $125. A barbecue and other festivities will follow, beginning at 4 p.m., cost of $20 for adults, $12.50 for children age 3 and older, and free for those under 3.
Details: (209) 375-6383, or admin@yosemitewawonacharter.org.
Authors Faire
The Oakhurst Library will host the third annual Authors Faire, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sept. 24 at the Oakhurst Community Center. Come meet the authors, purchase signed copies of books, and learn about writing in today’s publishing industry. If you’ve got a story in mind, take the opportunity to talk to publishing professionals about your story ideas.
Writers can register for the event at www.surveymonkey/r/author2016. Several literary professionals will make presentations about marketing yourself and your books. There will also be videotaped author interviews posted on www.centralsierraauthorsfaire.com.
A number of local businesses have donated raffle prizes, with drawings beginning at noon. Food will also be available for lunch.
Details: Oakhurst Library, 559-683-4838, or monicaann@sti.net.
Stop the scams
A website covering 20 major scams, frauds and cons can be found at www.stopthescam.org. A second site with a series of public service announcements, each 20 seconds in length, which can be used by senior and assisted-living facilities, is available at www.stopthescam.org/psa.htm.
Wine Month
Madera Vintners Association will host the 9th annual California Wine Month celebration 6-9 p.m., Sept. 16 at Fasi Estate Winery. Tickets are $35 online at www.MaderaWineTrail.com through Sept. 16.
Details: www.MaderaWineTrail.com or info@maderavintners.com.
HR Hotline
The Workforce Development Board of Madera County along with the California Employers Association are offering a new Madera County Human Resources hotline, which provides employers with expert HR services.
This hotline is available at no cost to employers in Madera County, and is made possible by the Madera County Workforce Investment Corporation Disability Employment Accelerator Project.
To access the hotline, (866) 843-2342.
Open house
The Yosemite Lakes Volunteer Firefighters and the auxiliary will hold an open house at Fire Station 10, 11 a.m. - 3p .m., Oct. 8, in YLP, Coarsegold.
The event is to raise money for the purchase of additional firefighting equipment and supplies. The group is looking for donations to offset the cost of the event, such as tri-tip, beans, salad, and drinks.
Details: Sandra Raymond, (916) 806-6671.
Sierra Tel clarifies billing
Sierra Tel posted an apology Sept. 9 on social media, over any confusion the recent Sierra Tel Long Distance AT&T Notification may have caused. The notification was included in the company’s recent customer billings.
To clarify, calls from Sierra Tel Long Distance area code 559 telephone numbers to AT&T mobile telephone numbers 559-760 or 559-676 telephone numbers will not be charged for long distance. These calls will continue to be considered ‘local.’
