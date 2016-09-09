Two arrested for marijuana in North Fork

On Aug. 26 about 7:30 a.m., Madera County Sheriff deputies served a search warrant in the 58000 block of Road 225 in North Fork.
According to Sheriff Commander Bill Ward, two men ran when deputies arrived. Once inside the home, deputies recovered firearms, processed marijuana, as well as other drugs - 18,000 marijuana plants were also recovered.
Jeff Collier, 60, and Mary Grillett, 37, remained in the home, and were arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale and cultivation of marijuana.
Collier was also charged with a felon in possession of a firearm.
Both are being held on $150,000 bond.
Madera County Sheriff’s Office
