Sargent takes new position

Yosemite Union School District Superintendent Jim Sargent has resigned from his position having accepted a position with the Madera County Office of Education .
Sargent had a 32-year career in education and served as the superintendent for the Caruthers Unified School District for four years prior to coming to Oakhurst to assume his new leadership position on July 1, 2012.
Sargent, who received his administrative credential from Fresno State, started his career in 1980, and worked for 10 years in higher education, including six years as the associate dean of students and men’s basketball coach at Fresno Pacific College.
Sargent filled the YUSD position of Steve Raupp, whose last day as the district’s superintendent was June 29, 2012, before his retirement.
The YUSD district is made up of Yosemite High School and Coarsegold and Rivergold Elementary schools.
At the time of his hiring, Sargent said the YUSD had an outstanding reputation throughout the Central Valley as a top notch, quality school district, and that he was thrilled and honored to be the district’s new superintendent. His number one goal was to maintain the quality programs in the district at both the elementary and high school levels.
Sargent said the past four plus years working with the district and the community have been some of the most rewarding in his professional career.
“I am proud of what we were able to accomplish together and it has been very gratifying to see the successes of our students,” Sargent said. “I am confident the future of YUSD will be bright. It has been an honor to be part of the history of Yosemite Unified.”
Sargent added he is excited about using his skills and experiences helping schools and districts throughout the region.
“It will be a rewarding new chapter for me,” Sargent said. “I would like to personally thank the board members of the district for their constant and invaluable support during my entire tenure - it has been a privilege working for them.”
In a Sept. 9 prepared statement sent to district employees, Sargent said “It has been truly humbling working alongside a staff with so many talented and passionate professionals in and out of the classrooms. Their work is inspirational. I would also like to express my thanks to so many members of the community with whom I have worked.”
During Sargent’s term as superintendent, Yosemite Unified went from a ‘qualified’ budget to a ‘positive budget,’ certification.
Sargent is proud of his involvement in helping rebuild a lot of the school district programs such as career technical education, art and athletics.
His new position at the county level will include providing academic and leadership support to school districts through the Central Valley.
The district will discuss replacing Sargent at the Sept. 12 board meeting.
