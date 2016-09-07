Bolands named Grand Marshals for Coarsegold Stampede

Richard and Diane Boland, residents of Coarsegold for 37 years, have been named Grand Marshals of the much-anticipated Coarsegold Stampede rodeo Sept. 17 - 18.
Richard said he and Diane were surprised by the honor.
“We were surprised and honored by even the suggestion that we deserved to be named Grand Marshals,” Richard said. “We plan to attend the Stampede but haven’t made plans to ride anything in the event.”
In June of 1984, the Bolands became owners of the Coarsegold Inn complex, working to reopen its restaurant, saloon, and mini mart two months later. From there, the Bolands carved the way to refurbish every building in what became Coarsegold Historic Village, bringing life back to the final ‘Gold Rush’ town in Madera County.
While caring for daughters Stacy, Chrissy, and Michelle, the Bolands added a performing stage to the saloon in 1985, which hosted over 60 concerts for stars such as Dwight Yoakum, Restless Heart, and Johnny Lee.
That same year, the Bolands started the Coarsegold Trail Ride, taking guests from the village to the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds to pack the rodeo’s grand entry for several years. They also regularly volunteer their time with the annual Coarsegold Rodeo.
The peddlers and antique market started under the porch of Coarsegold Inn in 1984, and still hosts events like the Tarantula Festival.
In 1989, the Inn burned down, but the Bolands purchased surrounding shops and set them up to fill with craftsman from around the United States.
Both Richard and Diane said they still enjoy sharing the Historic Village’s attractions with area residents and tourists from around the world, and have plans to add buildings to the village as well.
The Coarsegold Stampede is the first-ever rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in the Coarsegold area, with plans for professional riders, mutton busting, and more. Click here for more details.
