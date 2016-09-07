Community Calendar - week of September 8

BINGO
Coarsegold Community Center Bingo: Mondays: doors open 10 a.m., first game 12 noon; Wednesday evenings doors open 5:30 p.m., first game 6:30 p.m.; 3rd Saturday of the month doors open 10 a.m., first game 12:15 p.m.; bingo and burgers on Saturday. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Joe (559) 683-7953.
Senior Center Bingo: 12 noon Every Thursday and First two Saturdays; 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200.
Vision Academy - Senior Center: 12 noon Fourth and Fifth Saturdays; Scholarship fund raiser for Vision Academy of the Arts. 49111 Cinder Lane - behind the Community Center, Oakhurst. Details: Sheila Adams (559) 642-4329.
BUSINESS NETWORKING
MAMA - Mountain Area Merchant Association: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; join other merchants to discuss promoting local area business. Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Colette Goga (559) 683-7977.
Women in Business - sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce: Noon Second Thursday; networking with business leaders, owners and managers. Call for location and schedule, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7766, oakhurstchamber.com.
CAR CLUBS
Southern High Sierra Corvettes: 6 p.m. social hour, meeting starts at 7 p.m. First Wednesday; southernhighsierracorvettes.com. Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Nolan (559) 877-7766.
CLUBS
North Fork Women’s Club: 10 a.m. First Wednesday; scholarship funding for women. Mill Site meeting room, 57839 Road 225, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-6554.
Sierra Mountain Quilters Association: 6 p.m. First Thursday; Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: sierramountainquilters.org.
La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital: 1 p.m. Second Wednesday; Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Patty Spinelli email : pspinelli4@yahoo.com.
Coarsegold 4-H Meeting: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. second (except July and August) Thursday; refreshments available. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Pat (559) 683-5149.
Oakhurst Democratic Club - : 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; A special Labor Day Weekend program will locally introduce two 2016 Democratic Party candidates. Dr. Robert Derlet running to replace Tom McClintock and Robert Carabas to unseat Frank Bigelow. Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
DANCING
Gold Dust Dancers - Square & Line Dancing: 6 p.m. Wednesdays; line dancing 6-7 p.m., donation $2 per week. Square dance class at 7 p.m. donation $5 a week. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. golddustdancers.com. Details: (559) 692-2145 or (559) 868-3319.
ETC.
Baha’i’s of the Mountain Area: 7 p.m. Third Wednesday of the month ; discussion on topics: Elimination of Prejudice, Life after Death, Equality of Men and Women. Yosemite Bank community room, Oakhurst. Details: Don Reed (559) 683-7702 or www.bahai.us.
Farmer’s Market Bass Lake - : 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; many vendors, entertainment, fresh flowers, jams, honey soap and produce is wonderful fresh from the farm. Sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce. goodoldaze.com Pines Village, Bass Lake. Details: Chuck Nugent (559) 642-8163 .
Farmer’s Market - Oakhurst - : 4 - 7 p.m. Thursdays; True Value Home Center on Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7117.
Jazzercise: 5:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday ; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: Gerri (559) 641-8570.
Community Meal : 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Whittenburg Hall, lower level. New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. www.newcommunityumc.net. Details: (559) 683-2652.
Writing in the Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Every Monday ; Join us and Write! Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. Details: (209) 769-1880.
Low-Cost Vaccinations: 10 a.m. - noon Third Saturday; bring your furry felines and cuddly canines to receive low-cost vaccinations. This is offered the third Saturday of each month through November. Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply, Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-7977..
Bass Lake Home Tour - 10th Annual: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 10; Several custom homes will be graciously offered for touring by their owners. Self-guided tours will begin in The Pines Village at Bass Lake beside the Bass Lake Realty office. The Lions Club will prepare and serve a delicious hamburger lunch, included in the price, for tour participants from 11 am – 2 pm. Self guided tour begins at Pines Village, Bass Lake. $25 . Details: Further information is available by calling Bass Lake Realty at 559-642-3600 or from the website, www.BassLakeHomeTour.com..
Teen Drivers “Start Smart” class: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 15; Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to attend. CHP office, 40500 Redbud Drive, Oakhurst. Details: Kaci Lutz, (559) 658-6611.
California Wine Month Celebration: 6 - 9 p.m. Friday, September 16; hosted by Madera Vintners Assoc., local vintners, appetizers by local restaurants and caterers, live music, and special awards. Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, O’Neals. $35. Details: (800) 613-0709 or info@maderavintners.com.
Fun & Games at Bandit Town USA: 6 p.m. Dinner, 7 p.m. Games Saturday, September 17; tickets includes dinner, fun money, buy-in, prizes and much more. North Fork Women’s Club desserts available for purchase. No host bar. All profits will benefit the Chawanakee Unified School District’s schools and programs. Bandit Town, 55420 Road 226, North Fork. $35 or $40. . Details: (559) 877-4458 or email: cef.chawanakee@gmail.com.
Retreat - Oakhurst Lutheran Women - Bounce Don’t Break: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17; hear two inspirational speakers: Lee Sunderland and Caroline Pay Mayer. Talking about their Work with Youth With a Mission and a Licensed social worker with with many life stories. Fee includes lunch and materials. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. $25. Details: Mary Nelsen (559) 658-1394.
FOOD BANK
Coarsegold Historic Village: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 35300 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
North Fork - Grace Community Church: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Fourth Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Our Lady of the Sierra: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third Tuesday; fresh, perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so there may not be enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
Raymond Community Church: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. First Tuesday; fresh and perishable food and other items. Some foods have limits so enough for everyone. Bring bags with you. Community Church - 325505 Road 600, Raymond. Free. Details: (559) 237-3663.
FUN & GAMES
Oakhurst Petanque Club: 9 a.m. Saturdays; www.oakhurstpetanque.org. Behind Oakhurst Elementary School on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Tish (559) 683-6540.
Play Bridge: 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays ; United Methodist Church, Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Details: Paul (559) 658-8952.
Family Fun Festival sponsored by Our Lady of the Sierra Parish: 4 p.m. Saturday, September 10; over 20 game booths, face painting, bounce house, farmer’s market, pizza. snow cones, Hispanic, Korean and Philippine food. Bag Raffle. Music and Dancing too! Our Lady of the Sierra, 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $5 covers all children’s world activities. Admission is free. Details: Monica Diehl (559) 642-3452 .
Mountain Heritage Days - 20th Annual Event at Fresno Flats: Friday 3 - 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 16 to September 17; vendors, food and drink, silent auction and more. Blacksmiths, printing press, fiber artist, gold panners, activities and games for children. Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park on School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free. Details: Gwen Dunn (559) 265-2608 or stampindun@sbcglobal.net.
Bingo and Poker Fun Night - sponsored by Oakhurst Sierra Rotary Club: 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. Games begin Saturday, October 1; over $1,500 in prize Money. $500 1st place Poker and $200 Blackout Bingo. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. $50 for Poker and $25 for Bingo. Prices include dinner. Details: Nick Schneider (559) 683-5500.
Oakhurst Fall Festival - sponsored by the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8 to October 9; Craft beer, wine tastings, live music, car show, children’s activities, art and craft booths selling their wares. Wonderful family fun! Community Park at Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. $2 adults. Details: (559) 683-7766.
FUNDRAISERS
Pancake Breakfast : 7 - 11 a.m. Last Saturday of the month ; All you can eat pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. $5. Details: Joe (559) 683-1443.
Spaghetti dinner - Our Lady of the Sierra : 5 - 7 p.m. First Friday; monthly dinner prepared by the Knights of Columbus. All you can eat includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. 40180 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. $7.50 adults, youth 18 and under $4, families $20. Details: (559) 760-7406.
Run for the Gold - 13th Annual Car Show: Friday Sept. 9 at 2 - 7 p.m. pre-register cars, 5:30 p.m. kick-off dinner Friday and Saturday ; Saturday Sept 10 the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast 7 a.m., lots of cars, booths, food. Enjoy a great family fun filled day. Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst. Go to: oakhurstkiwanis.org. Details: (559) 683-4452.
Bunco Party: 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10; Scholarship fundraiser at Grace Community Church. includes snacks and dessert. Door prize and raffle. 56442 Road 200, North Fork. $10 per person. Details: (559) 877-6554.
La Sierra Guild of Children’s Hospital Central California “Dinner on the Deck”: no host bar 5:30 and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, September 25; La Sierra Guild of Valley Children’s Hospital will offer “Dinner on the Deck,” a fundraiser benefiting Valley Children’s Hospital. Ducey’s On The Lake, Bass Lake. $30. Details: Sue or Doreen, (559) 683-7845 or giftworks@sti.net.
Ladies of the Lakes Women’s Club - Rigatoni Dinners - Supports our local firefighters: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 27; All profits from event go to YLP Station #10 Volunteer Fire Department. You can dine in the clubhouse or try our drive-thru take out. Includes a big plate of rigatoni with a great meat sauce, (vegetarian is available), salad, garlic bread, ice tea, lemonade and dessert. (Take-out does not include drinks) Yosemite Lakes Clubhouse, 30250 Yosemite Springs Pkwy, YLP Coarsegold. $12 Adults, $5 Kids 5-12 yrs, under 5 yrs free. Payment for cash or check..
EMC SPCA - Bake Sale: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, September 10, September 24 and October 8; all proceeds benefit EMC SPCA. Help get our No Kill Animal Center built. True Value Home Center on Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Sharon (559) 642-6611.
YLP Volunteer Firefighters Station 10 - Tri-tip BBQ and Open House: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, October 8; Tour Station 10, engines and other apparatus. Interactive fire safely trailer, kid’s activities and give-a-ways. Vehicle extrication demo and AED defibrillator demo. corner of Long Hollow Drive and Glacier Drive, YLP Coarsegold. Tri-tip BBQ sandwich, beans, salad and drink $10 per person, ($8* pre-sale) Hot dogs, chips and drink $2 per person. Details: (916) 806-6671 for pre-sale tickets*.
GARDENING
Mountain Laurel Garden Club: 10 a.m. First Friday; meet at members homes, in the Mountain Area. Details: Cheryl (559) 683-4079.
Manzanita Garden Club: 10 a.m. Second Thursday; Sept. 8th Program - Tea Party! Herbal teas will be provided. Bring a hat to decorate. Come join us, we meet in members homes. meet at members homes, Oakhurst. Details: Catana Hawkins (559) 683-0855.
MEETINGS
TOPS (take off pounds sensibly): 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Weight support group. Promise Land bldg., Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Val Stocker (559) 760-1177.
Oakhurst Elks Lodge - 2724 : 7 p.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; Elks Lodge, 42484 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-2717.
Tea Party Action meeting Oakhurst - Coarsegold : 6:30 p.m. Third Tuesday; centralvalleyteaparty.com. Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-4921 or matp@sti.net.
Oakhurst Women’s Fellowship: Noon, First Wednesday; speakers, music, door prizes and fun. Sweetwater Steak House, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. $11 inclusive. Details: (559) 642-4872.
Sierra Lodge - Free and Accepted Masons - 788: 6 p.m. First Wednesday; dinners - 3rd Friday of each month. 40216 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Darren Stearns (559) 642-4513.
Mountain Bear Fan Club: 11:30 a.m. Third Thursday; , . Details: (559) 683-1111.
Woodcarvers - Central Sierra Woodcarvers: 12 p.m. Thursdays; beginners to advanced. Tools available. Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Larry Smith (559) 906-4198, email woodtat@icloud.com.
Madera Oversight Coalition General Meeting (MOC): 6 p.m. Second Monday; our goal is to inform the public and discuss county wide issues that can cost us all money ($) and encourage responsible growth. Library Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst. info@moc1.org. Details: (559) 868-4400.
North Fork Rancheria TANF Executive Board : 5 p.m. Fourth Thursday; meetings subject to change, call to confirm date and location. , North Fork. Details: Vicki Kelley (559) 877-2461.
Coarsegold Resource Conservation District: 9 a.m. Fourth Thursday; North Fork Mill site on Road 225, CDC Conference Room, North Fork. Details: (559) 642-3263.
Oakhurst Sewer Advisory - MD22A: 8:30 a.m. First Wednesday; discussing Oakhurst Sewer and Water issues. Raley’s Community Room, Hwy 41 and Hwy 49, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-5757.
Madera Regional Water Management Group: 1:30 p.m. Second Monday; discussing all water issues in Madera County. rotating locations, Oakhurst. Details: and location (559) 642-7788.
Oakhurst Democratic Club - : 8:30 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. First Saturday; Denny’s - 40650 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 641-6617.
LDS - Family History Center: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Wednesday evening 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MCW - Mountain Community Women - Membership Drive: 9:30 Social and 10 a.m. meeting Sept 12 and Oct 3 ; join us as we welcome new members. Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: Kathy Posey (559) 641-6572 or mountaincommunitywomen.com.
Bridge for Newbies - sponsored by the New Community United Methodist Church: 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, September 10; Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Paul Mertens (559) 760-1571.
Restore My Soul - sponsored by the New Community United Methodist Church: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10; Meditation through color. Whittenburg Hall, 49223 Road 426, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kent (559) 683-2652.
LDS - Family History Center: Training Class 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 13; Genealogical Research. LDS Church, 49969 School Road (427), Oakhurst. Free Genealogy class. Details: kab@sti.net or (559) 683-8878.
MUSIC
Voices of the Sierra : 2 p.m. First and Third Sundays; a chapter of the Threshold Choir that sings secular songs of comfort to those near the end of their life. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 345-5034.
Western Gospel Service - Cowboy Church: 4 p.m. Sunday, September 11; Tim Johnson - fiddler, Cliff Neufeld - piano, Eddie Guzman -guitar and harmonica. Great Western Gospel music. Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst.
Western Gospel Service - Cowboy Church: 4 p.m. Sundays; Tim Johnson - fiddler, Cliff Neufeld - piano, Eddie Guzman -guitar and harmonica. Great Western Gospel music. Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst.
OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Mountain Heritage Days Parade application: 10 a.m. parade Applications available ; 20th year “Saving the Past for the Future” applications online at fresnoflatsmuseum.org, Oakhurst. Details: Sandy Brinley Parade Chair (559) 683-7027.
Mountain Heritage Days Parade and celebration: Parade 10 a.m. Saturday Saturday, September 17; begins at Yosemite High School down School Road (427) onto Crane Valley Road (426) and turn onto Golden Oak drive finish line. Lots of food booths, crafts, raffles, children’s activities, awards and silent auction. Wine and Cheese reception at 4, BBQ dinner and live music at 5:30. and so much more. , Oakhurst. Details: Fresno Flats (559) 683-6570 or fresnoflatsmuseum.org.
SCOUTS
Boy Scout Troop - 316: 6:30 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: George Stillman (559) 642-7683.
Boy Scout Troop - 357: 7 p.m. Mondays; boys ages 11 (or in 6th grade) to 17. Scout Building, North Fork. Details: Dave Smith (559) 877-2186.
Cub Scout Troop 314: 6 p.m. Tuesdays; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) Rivergold School, Coarsegold. Details: Den Leader Tim McGrew (559) 760-3369.
Boy Scout Troop - 341: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; boys ages 11 (or 6th grade) to 17. Oak Creek Intermediate (OCI), Oakhurst. www.bsaoaktroop341.org. Details: Ben Kenison (559) 676-2335.
Royal Rangers - Outpost 242: Wednesdays; boys ages 5-18. Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Hwy. 49, Oakhurst. Details: Andy Clendenning (559) 683-8760.
Cub Scout Pack - 341: 6 p.m. Last Thursday; boys ages 6 to 10 (1st - 5th grade) weekly Den locations vary, Oakhurst. Details: Larry Jeffries (559) 658-5292.
SELF-HELP GROUPS
Alanon: Tuesday 6 p.m. and Friday noon; New Community United Methodist Church, 49223 Crane Valley Road (426), Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Alanon: 7 p.m. Mondays; Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church, 43840 Patrick Avenue, Module #2, YLP Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1166.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:45 p.m. dinner and 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesdays; find freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits. North Fork Christian Center, North Fork. Details: (559) 877-4251.
Alcoholics Anonymous : meetings in all mountain areas daily ; visit: oakhurstaa.org., Oakhurst. Details: (559) 683-1662.
SENIOR PROGRAMS
Coarsegold - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, Coarsegold. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jeri (559) 683-7953.
North Fork - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; to order lunch, call by noon the previous week day. Community Center, North Fork. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Jamie Flippen (559) 877-2346.
Oakhurst - Senior Nutrition Program: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday ; . Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $1.75 seniors 60 plus, guest $4.50. Details: Brendan Drew (559) 683-3811.
Caregiver Respite Group : 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; take a break while your (alzheimers/dementia/elderly/disabled) family member enjoys a structured day of activities, socialization and personal care. Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst. $15 includes lunch. Details: Jennie (559) 658-8227 or Barbara (559) 683-6474.
Creative Writing, Memoir Class: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Fridays; new semester has begun - writing life stories. No fee, no college credit. Instructor Joyce Struhr. Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (559) 683-5494.
SERVICE CLUBS
Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Jackie Mallouf (559) 683-6832.
Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis: Noon Tuesdays; Yosemite Gateway Inn Restaurant at Best Western, 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: Vicki Burkhalter (559) 683-5854.
Bass Lake Lions: 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Wednesdays; President Chris Baker Ducey’s Restaurant, Bass Lake. Details: basslakelions.org.
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary: Noon Wednesdays; Yosemite Gateway Restaurant at Best Western, Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: President Dr. Bob Brosi.
Sierra Lions Club: 6 p.m. First and Third Wednesdays; President Don Keifer. Denny’s - 40530 Hwy. 41, Oakhurst. Details: sierralionsclub.org.
Soroptimist International of the Sierras: 12 noon, First and Third Thursdays; Crab Cakes Restaurant, 49271 Golden Oak Loop, Oakhurst. Details: President Dannie Forbes at SISierra@Soroptimist.net.
MCW - Mountain Community Women: 9:30 Social and 10 a.m. meeting First Monday; Our first meeting Sept 12 and Oct 3 to welcome new members. Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: Kathy Posey (559) 641-6572 or mountaincommunitywomen.com.
SINGLES
Senior Singles Dining Club - 55+: 5 p.m. Second Thursday; September 8th dinner at Pop’s Restaurant, 40278 Stage Coach Road (425A). Dinner at a different local restaurant every month, Oakhurst. Details: Reservations (559) 760-8372.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Helping Hands Pregnancy and Parenting Center: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday ; pregnancy test and parenting classes. Earn Baby Bucks to shop in the boutique. Mon - Thurs. 10-4 p.m. 40356 Oak Park Way, Suite A & B, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Kenya (559) 642-2229.
Chronic Illness Group: 10 a.m. First and Third Thursday; anyone suffering from chronic illness including cancer, diabetes, Fibromyalgia, I.B.S. or chronic back pain. 3rd Thursday each month will practice Tai Chi. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Mary Nelsen (559) 658-1394.
PFLAG: 6 -8 p.m. Second Tuesday; PFlag is a nonprofit organization for parents, friends of lesbian and gays. Offering support and education for all individuals. Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle, Oakhurst. Free. Details: Jennifer Rogers (559) 760-8701.
Mommy Time - Support: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.) First Wednesday; support, information and education for moms and moms-to-be. Sponsored by Natural Instincts Community Birth Collective. North Fork Studio, North Fork. Free. Details: Jenny (559) 240-4370.
Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia by Valley Caregiver Resource Center: 10 - 11:30 a.m. Second and Fourth Tuesdays; support group for individuals caring for persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. Free. Details: (800) 541-8614 or Carol (559) 683-4045.
Gambling Problems - Free Counseling: sessions offered Monday - Saturday; do you or someone you know have a gambling problem? Individual or family counseling is available with an authorized treatment provider, trained through the office of Problem Gambling and UCLA. , Oakhurst. Free. Details: Licensed Clinician, David Johnson (559) 707-9212.
“Look Good - Feel Better” program - American Cancer Society : 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday, September 12; two hour workshop for female cancer patients experiencing appearance related side effects from their treatment. Preregistration required. 40232 Junction Drive, Oakhurst. cancer.org. Details: pre-registration required (800) 227-2345.
“Understanding difficult behaviors” by Valley Caregiver Resource Center: 10 a.m. - noon Tuesday, September 13; a workshop for family caregivers to learn how to better understand what dementia is. You will also learn practical tips for dealing with aggression, agitation, bathing, hallucinations, paranoia, repetitive speech, sundowning, wandering, etc. Some financial assistance is available for respite care. Lutheran Church, Crane Valley Road (426) and Black Road, Oakhurst. Details: Contact (800) 541-8614 or Carol at (559) 683-4045.
THEATER
Oakhurst Talent Show auditions: 2-4 p.m. Sundays; calling on talented performers to audition for the Sierra Senior Society’s October “Oakhurst Got Talent” talent show fundraiser. Sierra Senior Center behind the Community Center on Road 425B, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 658-2200 or 676-5375.
VETERANS ACTIVITIES
Caring Veterans of America: 9 a.m. Second Wednesday; Hitching Post - Hwy. 49, Ahwahnee. Details: Commander Terry Cole (559) 658-8939.
American Legion - Post 110: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. regular meeting. Third Thursday; Community Center, 35610 Hwy. 41, Coarsegold. Details: (559) 683-1215.
Marine Corps League, Griswold Mountain Detachment - 1121: 9:30 a.m. Second Saturday; 40045 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Jim Winney (559) 658-2062.
VFW Post 8743: 11 a.m. Second Saturday; Positive Living Center, 40056 Indian Springs Road, Oakhurst. Details: Gary Powell (559) 658-5182.
VOLUNTEER GROUPS
EMC - SPCA: 5:30 p.m. Second Tuesday; if you love animals and would like to help. The Cat’s Meow, 40315 Junction Dr. Suite C, Oakhurst. Details: (559) 642-6611.
Drop-In and Volunteer! Help Keep Yosemite Beautiful: 9:30 a.m. - Wednesday meet in front of the Yosemite Valley Visitors Center; Fridays meet in in front of the Tuolumne Meadows Store. ; Take an active role in protecting and preserving our natural resources. Create memories while removing invasive species, collecting native seeds and pickup up litter. Must wear long pants and closed -toe shoes. Sun protection, water and snacks are recommended. , Yosemite National Park. Details: yose_volunteers@nps.gov or call (209) 379-1850.
WORKSHOP
Ladies Retreat - “Bounce - Don’t Break”: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17; two inspirational speakers - Lee Sunderland and Caroline Payne Mayer - will be featured. Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. $25 per person includes lunch and any needed materials.. Details: Tickets: Mary Nelsen, (559) 658-1394, or Barbara Lung, (559) 642-3714.
