Achieving “thong-a-tude”

Each Tuesday evening for 10 years, eight Texas girlfriends brainstormed over two laptops perched on a dining room table. While they initially met as a book club to read and discuss books, these women ended up writing a book instead - “Red Thong Strong: Girlfriends’ Little Secrets to Smoothing Life’s Panty Lines” - a book on women supporting women.
“We always knew that our girlfriend group was something special,” said one of the authors, Becky Elder. “We’ve supported each other for more than three decades. Everyone from family to perfect strangers could see we were connected and committed to each other.”
Elder will be in Oakhurst for a meet-the-author/book signing event at Branches new location (in the Vons shopping center), 6 - 8 p.m., Sept. 15.
Written by women ranging from the mid 50s to early 60s, the book is part memoir, part inspirational, and part how-to. It not only offers some funny moments, but tackles serious issues like fighting breast cancer, and the challenges of raising a special-needs child.
The reader is encouraged to adopt a bold, Red Thong Strong attitude, or “thong-a-tude,” to live life more fully, filled with joy.
“Our book is for girlfriends of any age,” Elder said. “We seem to really appeal to our contemporaries, women like us who have shared experiences. But young women starting marriages, families, new jobs also seem to enjoy it ... after all, that’s when we all got together. It’s for anyone who knows and appreciates the value and importance of friendship.”
“I found the book to be such a wonderful journey through the lives of these women over the decades-long friendship they share,” reader Monika Moulin said. “I think all of us can relate to the ups and downs we deal with in all the areas of our lives, whether family-related, job-related, or otherwise. Of course, I am so proud that my sister (Elder) is one of the authors, but even more than that, I feel grateful and enriched to have been blessed with the insights, humor and just plain good sense that come through the pages of Red Thong Strong.”
Copies of the book will be available at the Branches event, or can be purchased any time on Amazon.
