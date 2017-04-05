Small business expo in Oakhurst provides tools to dozens

For around 50 people Wednesday, an expo at Oakhurst Community Center provided updates on tax information and other resources to help open and operate a small business.
Through presentations by staff from the Internal Revenue Service to the Employment Development Department (EDD), attendees were updated on what it takes to conduct business operations and how to deal with tax codes.
“Some of that EDD stuff was helpful because it can be complicated, especially when you have to work with different taxes in different towns,” said Amanda Bates, a manager of Mountain Aire Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. who will take over the family-owned business with Steven Bates later this year. “So it’s reassuring to know we’re doing everything right.”
Leann Gouveia, a regional manager for the State of California’s Board of Equalization (BOE), said the free event provided guests a lot of opportunities to network with many agencies in a single location.
“This is all about advocating for small business owners, and having all the tools available to them so it can make their businesses more successful,” Gouveia said.
The event, from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., was put on by the BOE, and was attended by District 5 Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler, and representatives of State Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, State Senator Tom Berryhill, and the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce.
The expo was followed by a second seminar and resource expo 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. sponsored by the Madera County Economic Development Commission and Chamber Alliance, which includes the Bass Lake, Coarsegold, North Fork, and Oakhurst area chambers of commerce.
Information from the BOE presentations, in slide format, is available for 30 days by clicking here.
Details: (559) 683-7766.
