After the storm, Yosemite's Half Dome peeks above the fog

As Tuesday's winter storm moved out of Central California, Yosemite's Half Dome peeked above fog that formed in the valley below to create an awesome sight.
Bright blue sky was the backdrop to the image. Nearby Sierra peaks are covered in snow. The scene is completed by the fog that formed beneath the massive granite landmark.
The image was captured at 2:30 p.m. by a webcam operated by the Yosemite Conservancy.
Snow fell throughout the Sierra in Fresno County, as webcams at Huntington, Shaver and Hume lakes showed healthy amounts of the frozen precipitation.
More snow is on the way: A new storm is forecast to arrive Wednesday night and will bring good rains and snow into Saturday, the National Weather Service says.
Comments