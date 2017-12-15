Another car hit by gunfire – the 7th on Fresno and Madera county roads in recent weeks

A car was struck by gunfire southwest of Fresno on Friday morning, the seventh such incident since late November in Fresno and Madera counties.
The latest shooting occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dickenson Avenue as the driver was approaching Central Avenue, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.
The driver was not injured, but the bullet struck a portion of the vehicle dangerously close to the driver’s-side window, Botti said. The driver heard something strike the vehicle, but continued on and confirmed the bullet strike upon reaching a destination.
Botti said deputies do not want to release more information that they have about the suspect or a suspect vehicle because of an ongoing investigation.
