Another car hit by gunfire – the 7th on Fresno and Madera county roads in recent weeks

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 15, 2017 12:01 PM

A car was struck by gunfire southwest of Fresno on Friday morning, the seventh such incident since late November in Fresno and Madera counties.

The latest shooting occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dickenson Avenue as the driver was approaching Central Avenue, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

The driver was not injured, but the bullet struck a portion of the vehicle dangerously close to the driver’s-side window, Botti said. The driver heard something strike the vehicle, but continued on and confirmed the bullet strike upon reaching a destination.

Botti said deputies do not want to release more information that they have about the suspect or a suspect vehicle because of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with helpful information can call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. A cash reward is available for information that helps solve these incidents.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

