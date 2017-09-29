A climber fell 30 feet from the “Braille Book” trail on Cathedral Spire in Yosemite and was hospitalized for her injuries on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Yosemite climber hospitalized after 30-foot fall on Cathedral Spire

By Brianna Calix

September 29, 2017 4:08 PM

A female Yosemite climber was hospitalized Friday afternoon after falling 30 feet while on Cathedral Spire.

The woman suffered moderate injuries while on the “Braille Book” route and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, Yosemite National Park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

The injury was the latest in Yosemite in three days involving rock climbers. Two other people were injured and one was killed in rockfalls.

On Wednesday, Andrew Foster, a 32-year-old Welsh climber, was killed in a massive rockfall while standing at the base of El Capitan. His wife, Lucy Foster, was injured and is recovering in a Modesto hospital.

On Thursday, Jim Evans, a Florida man, was injured in another, larger rockfall while driving in his SUV. He too is recovering in a Modesto hospital.

Ken Yager, a Yosemite climber and historian, told The Bee earlier this week that news of climbing injuries and tragedies are cause for caution, but won’t deter climbers. This time of year is peak climbing season in Yosemite.

“We’ll all be thinking about it, that it’s there, but it’s in our nature to climb,” he said. “This kind of stuff can happen anywhere. … You can’t just stop living your life for something like that.”

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, bcalix@fresnobee.com, @BriannaCalix

