Is it going to be a wet season? Weather experts give us the latest forecast

More Videos 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together Pause 1:18 Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera 2:27 Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials 2:10 Fresno Starbucks hero, other citizens honored by law enforcement 0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley 4:29 NC doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 0:30 What is an atmospheric river? 0:31 How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code 2:20 What to do after the Equifax data breach 1:06 Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley Luz Cabrera watches over a hose pumping water from a flooding parking lot at Kerman Plaza in Kerman, Calif., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. In Fresno, PG&E was called out to deal with limbs touching a power line on Palm Avenue near Saginaw Avenue. Luz Cabrera watches over a hose pumping water from a flooding parking lot at Kerman Plaza in Kerman, Calif., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. In Fresno, PG&E was called out to deal with limbs touching a power line on Palm Avenue near Saginaw Avenue. The Fresno Bee

Luz Cabrera watches over a hose pumping water from a flooding parking lot at Kerman Plaza in Kerman, Calif., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. In Fresno, PG&E was called out to deal with limbs touching a power line on Palm Avenue near Saginaw Avenue. The Fresno Bee