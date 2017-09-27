Is it going to be a wet season? Weather experts give us the latest forecast

More Videos

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Pause
Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera 1:18

Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera

Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials 2:27

Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials

Fresno Starbucks hero, other citizens honored by law enforcement 2:10

Fresno Starbucks hero, other citizens honored by law enforcement

Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley 0:39

Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

NC doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 4:29

NC doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'

What is an atmospheric river? 0:30

What is an atmospheric river?

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code 0:31

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code

What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess 1:06

Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess

  • Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

    Luz Cabrera watches over a hose pumping water from a flooding parking lot at Kerman Plaza in Kerman, Calif., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. In Fresno, PG&E was called out to deal with limbs touching a power line on Palm Avenue near Saginaw Avenue.

Luz Cabrera watches over a hose pumping water from a flooding parking lot at Kerman Plaza in Kerman, Calif., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. In Fresno, PG&E was called out to deal with limbs touching a power line on Palm Avenue near Saginaw Avenue. The Fresno Bee
Luz Cabrera watches over a hose pumping water from a flooding parking lot at Kerman Plaza in Kerman, Calif., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. In Fresno, PG&E was called out to deal with limbs touching a power line on Palm Avenue near Saginaw Avenue. The Fresno Bee

News

Is it going to be a wet season? Weather experts give us the latest forecast

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

September 27, 2017 12:47 PM

Is it time to get out the rain boots? Not just yet, weather experts say.

Based on conditions shaping up in the Pacific Ocean, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest forecast calls for a 55 percent to 60 percent chance of a La Niña weather phenomenon during the next “water year,” which begins Oct. 1.

What that means for the San Joaquin Valley is the possibility of a dry winter in the central and southern parts of the region, according to a recent article in Discover Magazine. In the Pacific Northwest and areas of the Midwest, that means a wetter than normal water year.

But you still may want to keep that rain gear nearby. As many remember, we’re coming off record rainfall in the Valley and a larger than normal snowpack in the Sierra, despite a La Niña year. The difference was the arrival of another weather event known as the “pineapple express” that pushed its way into the West Coast, carrying lots of tropical moisture.

More Videos

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Pause
Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera 1:18

Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera

Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials 2:27

Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials

Fresno Starbucks hero, other citizens honored by law enforcement 2:10

Fresno Starbucks hero, other citizens honored by law enforcement

Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley 0:39

Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

NC doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 4:29

NC doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'

What is an atmospheric river? 0:30

What is an atmospheric river?

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code 0:31

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code

What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess 1:06

Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess

  • What is an atmospheric river?

    Atmospheric rivers have a significant impact the U.S. west coast. Snow, rain and flooding due to the weather phenomenon can cause major damage to property.

What is an atmospheric river?

Atmospheric rivers have a significant impact the U.S. west coast. Snow, rain and flooding due to the weather phenomenon can cause major damage to property.

Patrick Gleason / McClatchy

These “atmospheric rivers” provided relief for many parts of the state suffering from impact of a five-year drought. The Valley’s farmland and rangeland got a much needed drenching while skiers had plenty of snow into the summer months.

And for those winter recreationalists eagerly awaiting the return of the white stuff, take heart: Snowmaking has started at two resorts in Colorado with eyes on October openings and Mammoth Mountain in California – which barely shut down its snow runs in August – has announced an opening day of Nov. 9.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

  Comments  

Videos

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

View More Video